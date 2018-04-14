Ohio issues warning about prom-season alcohol violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The spring prom season has prompted state officials to remind parents and students about Ohio laws prohibiting those under age 21 from consuming alcohol.
The Ohio Investigative Unit warns it's illegal for parents to serve alcohol to people under age 21 who are not their children even at parents' homes.
The Investigative Unit also says it's against the law to buy alcohol for anyone under 21 and that it's illegal for people under 21 to drive with a 0.02 blood-alcohol level or higher.
Investigative agents also recommend that limousine companies review policies with drivers who could be charged with allowing underage consumption.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
Enjoy another pleasant day Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near the 80° mark.Full Story >
Enjoy another pleasant day Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near the 80° mark.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >