Man dies after driving vehicle into pond

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say Bryan Hammon, 50, drove his vehicle into a pond and died late Friday night

Bryan Hammon, 50, was driving east on Mt. Zion Road around 10:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and drove off of an embankment, police say.

Police say Hammon's car continued to drive off the road, crossing Hempsteade Drive, eventually driving into a small pond near the Hempsteade subdivision.

Witnesses say the vehicle became completely submerged in the pond.

The Union Fire Department, Boone County Water Rescue, and Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team all responded for rescue and recovery efforts.

Rescue crews say Hammon was the only person in the vehicle.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

Police say it's unknown if intoxication or speed were factors.

The road was reopened around 3:10 a.m.

