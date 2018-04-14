Kentucky lawmakers begin final day of tumultuous session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have convened for the final day of a tumultuous legislative session.
A day after the GOP-led legislature voted to override Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of the main budget bill and a tax measure, lawmakers quickly took up another veto.
The House voted 74-12 Saturday to not fund their pensions. Lawmakers have their own pension system that is separate from other public workers and it is much better funded. Bevin vetoed that provision, saying it makes good politics but not much financial sense.
The effort to override that veto next moves to the Senate.
Lawmakers are expected to take up a few final issues before ending their 60-day session. Those issues include providing funding for road projects and fixing a problem that could cost coal-producing counties millions of dollars.
