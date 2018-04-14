$50k bond set for man accused of shooting at teen who asked for directions

Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - An attempted murder suspect in Michigan could be out on bond during his trial.

Jeff Zeigler is accused of shooting at a 14-year-old boy who came to his home to ask for directions to school.

"I would really like to stay at home to keep my family together, I'm asking, I'm begging, please," Jeff Zeigler asked during a bond hearing.

Zeigler, 53, appeared by video in a Rochester Hills courtroom begging to go home while assistant prosecutor Kelly Collins called him a danger to the community.

Collins said Zeigler’s perspective on Thursday’s shooting was different than security video, which she said showed Brennan Walker knocking on his front door, not attempting to break in, as Ziegler claimed.

“We have on video this community member claiming one scenario and we have a 14-year-old child up against that,” she said. “I don't want this teen to be in a position of running into the man who tried to kill him.”

Collins also has a record from a weapons offense incident in 2005.

"It is also a weapons offense," Collins said.

Now he faces attempted murder charges. The judge set a $50,000 cash security bond with a long list of conditions.

Zeigler must turn over his weapons to the sheriff's department, wear a GPS tracker, and turn over his passport.

If Zeigler makes bond he'll have to find another place to stay, until his case concludes.

"There's a lot more to the story than what's been told and I believe that all will come put in court," Zeigler said.

Wilson came to Zeigler's home after missing his school bus, according to a press release.

Zeigler then allegedly chased after the teen and fired one shot.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.