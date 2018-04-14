'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

Fire crews were called out to help rescue a pig Saturday in Goshen Township.Full Story >
Cool temps and wet weather are on their way backFull Story >
A 911 call taker has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of a Seven Hills student's death.Full Story >
One person suffered burns from a house fire Saturday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS statement.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering case.Full Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
