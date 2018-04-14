Principal on leave after alleged child abuse

Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn. (Source: KCRG/CNN)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI (KCRG/CNN) - A Wisconsin school principal is charged with felony child abuse after he allegedly gave one of his students a chemical burn.

Parents said this isn't the first time Aaron Amundson has been rough with students.

"This is when he finally told us," said Melody Cox whose child was burned.

Cox said the school’s principal scrubbed her son’s hand with a harsh cleaner and scrubbing pad.

"Mr. Amundson took Talmadge to the janitor room, sprayed some sort of chemical on his hand and used a really harsh scratch pad to take the ink off,” Cox said. “Yes it took the ink off all right, but it also blistered his hand."

The incident occurred at Bluffview Intermediate School on Wednesday.

Cox said her son, Talmadge, didn't show her until that Friday because he didn't want his parents getting upset.

"I was mad because I couldn't be there to protect my kid,” Cox said. “I could think of was ‘jeez the kids are bullying now the principal's starting in?’ How are we supposed to protect our kids from the people who are supposed to protect?"

Melody's friend, Kristine Rutherford said Amundson got physical with her daughter in March of 2009.

“He had dragged her down the hall that day and he would put her in the ISS (in school suspension) room,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said he scared her daughter so much she developed anxiety.

“Somebody's got to do something,” Rutherford said. “These people aren't listening.”

The school placed Amundson on non-disciplinary paid leave.

He was not available for an interview this week.

“We're not giving up this time until he's gone,” Rutherford said. “We're not gonna watch another kid suffer.”

The school district said Amundson will remain on leave until its investigation is complete.

