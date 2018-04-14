Principal on leave after alleged child abuse - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Principal on leave after alleged child abuse

Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn. (Source: KCRG/CNN) Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn. (Source: KCRG/CNN)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI (KCRG/CNN) - A Wisconsin school principal is charged with felony child abuse after he allegedly gave one of his students a chemical burn.

Parents said this isn't the first time Aaron Amundson has been rough with students.

"This is when he finally told us," said Melody Cox whose child was burned.

Cox said the school’s principal scrubbed her son’s hand with a harsh cleaner and scrubbing pad.

"Mr. Amundson took Talmadge to the janitor room, sprayed some sort of chemical on his hand and used a really harsh scratch pad to take the ink off,” Cox said. “Yes it took the ink off all right, but it also blistered his hand."

The incident occurred at Bluffview Intermediate School on Wednesday.

Cox said her son, Talmadge, didn't show her until that Friday because he didn't want his parents getting upset.

"I was mad because I couldn't be there to protect my kid,” Cox said. “I could think of was ‘jeez the kids are bullying now the principal's starting in?’ How are we supposed to protect our kids from the people who are supposed to protect?"

Melody's friend, Kristine Rutherford said Amundson got physical with her daughter in March of 2009.

“He had dragged her down the hall that day and he would put her in the ISS (in school suspension) room,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said he scared her daughter so much she developed anxiety.

“Somebody's got to do something,” Rutherford said. “These people aren't listening.”

The school placed Amundson on non-disciplinary paid leave.

He was not available for an interview this week.

“We're not giving up this time until he's gone,” Rutherford said. “We're not gonna watch another kid suffer.”

The school district said Amundson will remain on leave until its investigation is complete.

Copyright 2018 KCRG via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • The Latest: Pence: US strikes on Syria were morally correct

    The Latest: Pence: US strikes on Syria were morally correct

    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-04-14 07:36:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-14 19:47:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    Full Story >

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    Full Story >

  • In Peru, Pence updates allies on US-led airstrikes in Syria

    In Peru, Pence updates allies on US-led airstrikes in Syria

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-04-14 06:35:46 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 19:46:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Pence is in Lima to attend the Americas Summit.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Pence is in Lima to attend the Americas Summit.

    Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...

    Full Story >

    Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.

    Full Story >

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-04-14 19:33:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly