Teacher rebellion tests Republican grip on Kentucky

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A teacher rebellion in Kentucky is testing the Republican party's grip on the state.

The legislature's rush to make changes to the state's troubled pension system coupled with Gov. Matt Bevin's comments targeting teachers have led to a wave of protests and prompted at least 40 current and former teachers to run for public office this year, most of them Democrats.

The surge of activism is enough to cast doubts on whether Republicans can keep control of the state House of Representatives in the fall and whether Bevin, an ally of the Trump administration, could survive a re-election campaign in 2019.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said he saw no political turmoil and predicted Republicans would still control state government next year.

