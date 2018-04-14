Teacher rebellion tests Republican grip on Kentucky

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A teacher rebellion in Kentucky is testing the Republican party's grip on the state.
The legislature's rush to make changes to the state's troubled pension system coupled with Gov. Matt Bevin's comments targeting teachers have led to a wave of protests and prompted at least 40 current and former teachers to run for public office this year, most of them Democrats.
The surge of activism is enough to cast doubts on whether Republicans can keep control of the state House of Representatives in the fall and whether Bevin, an ally of the Trump administration, could survive a re-election campaign in 2019.
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said he saw no political turmoil and predicted Republicans would still control state government next year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person suffered burns from a house fire Saturday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS statement.Full Story >
One person suffered burns from a house fire Saturday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS statement.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering case.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering case.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds sunk to their worst start since 1931, losing their seventh in a row when Greg Garcia hit two home runs for the first time in his career and led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Saturday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds sunk to their worst start since 1931, losing their seventh in a row when Greg Garcia hit two home runs for the first time in his career and led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Saturday.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >