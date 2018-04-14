Police need help identifying breaking and entering suspect

Cincinnati police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering case.

A man is seen on surveillance video entering the Carthaginian Apartments on Vine Street and remained there for almost an hour on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Police said the suspect entered the building in the overnight hours and stole a 50 inch LG television from a common area in the building.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark colored or black coat with a hood and white stripe or lettering on the back. He was also wearing dark pants and dark shoes with white trim.

If you can help police identify the suspect or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cincinnati Police Detective Vogel at 513-569-8600 or send an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.