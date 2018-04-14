Fire heavily damages Colerain Township home

One person suffered burns from a house fire Saturday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS statement.

Colerain Township fire crews were called out to at home in the 8200 block of Livingston Road near Blue Rock at 7:07 a.m. on the report of a fire.

Firefighters were also informed that a live electrical power line had come down on top of the home and onto an aluminum ladder setting against the house.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews found flames extending from the first floor through the roof of a one and half story Cape Cod residence and confirmed everyone was out of the building.

One occupant of the residence was treated at the scene for burns to the face, head and arms, but refused transport to the hospital.

Units from the Green Township, and North College Hill Fire Departments as well as Duke Energy assisted Colerain Fire units at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the Colerain Township Fire Investigative Unit, and a preliminary loss estimate was set at $ 80,000 on the house and another $ 25,000 on contents.

