Memo warning Apple employees about leaking gets leaked to the media

(KGO/CNN) - A new report says Apple recently sent a memo to its employees warning them not to leak company information.

That memo has since been leaked to the media.

A reporter from Bloomberg got a copy of the memo which was posted to an internal Apple message board.

The memo warned that anyone caught leaking company information may not just lose their jobs, but they could face jail and fines.

The missive said Apple caught 29 leakers last year and 12 of them were arrested.

It's unclear who was arrested and what they were charged with, but Apple says the leakers were company employees, contractors and supply chain partners.

The memo also listed examples of people the company caught, including employees who shared details about the iPhone 10 and iPad Pro to a reporter.

