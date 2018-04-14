Firefighters rescue 180-pound 'Winnie' the pig from cistern

Fire crews were called out to help rescue a pig Saturday in Goshen Township.

The 180-pound pig, Winnie, accidentally fell into a cistern, according to a Goshen Township Fire & EMS Station 18 Facebook post.

Several fire crew members are seen in photos using a ladder to enter the cistern. The photos show that after Winnie was located crew members tied a line around Winnie to raise her out of the cistern.

Firefighters said the rescue was successful and reported no injuries.

