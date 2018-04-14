Firefighters rescue 180-pound 'Winnie' the pig from cistern - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Firefighters rescue 180-pound 'Winnie' the pig from cistern

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Provided by: Goshen Twp. Fire & EMS) (Provided by: Goshen Twp. Fire & EMS)
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Fire crews were called out to help rescue a pig Saturday in Goshen Township.

The 180-pound pig, Winnie, accidentally fell into a cistern, according to a Goshen Township Fire & EMS Station 18 Facebook post.

Several fire crew members are seen in photos using a ladder to enter the cistern. The photos show that after Winnie was located crew members tied a line around Winnie to raise her out of the cistern.

Firefighters said the rescue was successful and reported no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly