FOP President: Dispatch system may have crashed before Plush 911 call

A dispatching system may have malfunctioned just before Kyle Plush dialed 9-1-1, according to the Fraternal Order of Police president.

"Its one of those times at the police department you can feel a difference in the mood, people are personally affected by this tragedy,” said Daniel Hils, FOP Lodge 69 president.

Not only the police department, but the entire community seems to be impacted by the death of Kyle Plush.

Hils is hoping to get answers soon.

“The officers did not receive the information necessary to get them to find this young man. So, yes, something went terribly wrong,” said Hils.

Plush called 9-1-1 twice after being trapped inside a minivan in the parking lot of his school. It took hours for officers to find him and when they did, it was too late. Plush was suffocated to death by the weight of the third row folding seat.

“Only the investigational reveal if it was the people or the hardware or a combination of both. We just don’t know yet,” said Hils.

Hils said the computer aided dispatch or "CAD" system may have malfunctioned just before Plush called for help.

“This is not something that I think is terribly unusual I mean electronic systems break down, they have to reboot, and they have to do different things,” said Hils.

So, what happens when something like that fails? He said the dispatch center will relay messages by hand.

“They do it how they did it in the old days, write it down on an index card and the card is handed to someone somehow sending the person dispatching on that channel.”

Amber Smith, one of the 911 operators to take Plush's call, had a review of how she handled the situation, she scored a 60 out of 100. She's scheduled to be back to work on Wednesday as the internal investigation continues.

The teen's funeral service is scheduled for Monday.

