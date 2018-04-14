Fire Department: Person dies in crash on Montana ramp to I-74 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fire Department: Person dies in crash on Montana ramp to I-74

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
EAST WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19 NOW) -

The Cincinnati Fire Department says a person is dead after a crash on Montana Avenue near the I-74 ramp.

Officials were dispatched around 9:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of an auto accident with a person trapped. The person died in the vehicle, according to the fire department.

Cincinnati Police is investigating the crash.

