Fire Department: Person dies in crash on Montana ramp to I-74

The Cincinnati Fire Department says a person is dead after a crash on Montana Avenue near the I-74 ramp.

Officials were dispatched around 9:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of an auto accident with a person trapped. The person died in the vehicle, according to the fire department.

Cincinnati Police is investigating the crash.

