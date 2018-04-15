Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.Full Story >
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.Full Story >
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.Full Story >
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.Full Story >
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >