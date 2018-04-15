Father: Coaches conspired to hurt daughter, so she'd quit baseba - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Father: Coaches conspired to hurt daughter, so she'd quit baseball

The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team. (Source: WMUR/CNN) The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

DURHAM, NH (WMUR/CNN) – An internal investigation is underway after the father of the only girl in a New Hampshire baseball league alleged two coaches discussed intentionally hurting his daughter, so she would quit.

In an email to the Oyster River Youth Association of Durham, NH, the father said two other league coaches alerted him to the situation. He alleges the conversations took part at a downtown Durham bar last month during a player draft.

One of the coaches allegedly said he’ll have a player on his team "bean her right in the ear hole and she'll quit instantaneously,” according to the father’s email.

The father went on to say that if action wasn’t taken on the issue, he would be forced to pull his daughter from the league.

The ORYA says they are looking into the alleged conversation. The association’s director says boys and girls are encouraged to take part and that the league “takes steps to ensure the safety of those involved.”

It also noted a belief that volunteer coaches are “vital” to the league and they “look out for the well-being of all kids.”

"We just hope that this family is able to get some relief from this situation, and we're obviously happy that things are being investigated,” said Durham Town Council Chair Kitty Marple.

Marple says that while the city budgets about $40,000 to help fund the association, it doesn’t have any leadership over it.

"The Oyster River Youth Association has been around for decades now, and they're an excellent organization, but they have their own board of directors and they will have their own investigation as to what has occurred,” Marple said.

Durham police say they are not involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMUR via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • The Latest: Syrian-Americans express anger over missiles

    The Latest: Syrian-Americans express anger over missiles

    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-04-14 07:36:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:22:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    Full Story >

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    Full Story >

  • In Peru, Pence defends Syrian strike to Latin America allies

    In Peru, Pence defends Syrian strike to Latin America allies

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-04-14 06:35:46 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:21:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Pence is in Lima to attend the Americas Summit.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Pence is in Lima to attend the Americas Summit.

    Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...

    Full Story >

    Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.

    Full Story >

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:41:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly