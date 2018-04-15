April the giraffe's baby celebrates 1st birthday

The zoo said the as-yet-unnamed calf eventually got the hang of walking after 45 minutes.Full Story >
The zoo said the as-yet-unnamed calf eventually got the hang of walking after 45 minutes.Full Story >
The young giraffe will have his own cake, edible flowers and enrichment toys at a livestreamed birthday party.Full Story >
The young giraffe will have his own cake, edible flowers and enrichment toys at a livestreamed birthday party.Full Story >
Sharon Heinemann didn't think twice when she offered her ring to the man. "I just did it. ... He loved her, and he didn't have a ring."Full Story >
Sharon Heinemann didn't think twice when she offered her ring to the man. "I just did it. ... He loved her, and he didn't have a ring."Full Story >
A soldier returned home with a bronze medal for his work saving the lives of others overseas. Now, his family and friends are returning the favor with a surprise wedding he never got to have.Full Story >
A soldier returned home with a bronze medal for his work saving the lives of others overseas. Now, his family and friends are returning the favor with a surprise wedding he never got to have.Full Story >
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herFull Story >
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herFull Story >
Little Austin Perine is getting an early start in philanthropy on his quest to become president.Full Story >
Little Austin Perine is getting an early start in philanthropy on his quest to become president.Full Story >