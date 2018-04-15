Ohio continues to add to number of certified police agencies

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says it could have communicated better with Ohio police departments early on about a new certification process created in the wake of shootings of unarmed black people.

Karhlton Moore is executive director of the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. He says too many agencies felt the state was blaming them for policing controversies.

An advisory board commissioned by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) created the process after a series of fatal police shootings.

Agencies that don't meet statewide standards as minimum policies are listed noncompliant on an annual list released each March.

This year's list showed agencies accounting for more than eight of every 10 Ohio police officers are now becoming certified.

That includes 415 agencies fully certified on use of force and hiring standards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.