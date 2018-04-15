Operator who took 911 call from trapped boy to return to job

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 911 operator who took one of two calls from a teen who became trapped beneath a minivan's rear bench and died will return to work Wednesday.
A Cincinnati police spokeswoman says it's not clear whether the 911 operator will face any discipline because an internal investigation is continuing.
Police are trying to find what went wrong.
Sixteen-year-old Kyle Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped inside a minivan despite calling 911 twice for help and giving his location.
Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city's 911 system has been plagued with problems over the past few years.
Family and friends will gather to remember the teen Sunday. His funeral is Monday.
