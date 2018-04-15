Fairfield: Apartment complex fire displaces 8 families - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officials: Fairfield apartment complex fire displaces 8 families

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) -

City of Fairfield officials say an apartment complex fire displaced eight families Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 20/24 Ridge Drive in the Fairfield Pointe complex around noon to battle a multi-unit fire. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say mutual aide was provided by West Chester, Forest Park and Springdale.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly