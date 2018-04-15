Officials: Fairfield apartment complex fire displaces 8 families

City of Fairfield officials say an apartment complex fire displaced eight families Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 20/24 Ridge Drive in the Fairfield Pointe complex around noon to battle a multi-unit fire. No injuries have been reported.

Fire Department responded to a fire at 20/24 Ridge Drive a few hours ago. Eight families were displaced; Red Cross is assisting them. Mutual aid was provided by West Chester, Forest Park and Springdale. Cause is under investigation. @WLWT @journalnews @Local12 @FOX19 @WCPO pic.twitter.com/zxnenQT7Fx — City of Fairfield,OH (@fairfieldoh) April 15, 2018

Officials say mutual aide was provided by West Chester, Forest Park and Springdale.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

