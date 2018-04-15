Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Investigators in Ohio say a Catholic priest under investigation for inappropriate texts with a teenager and misuse of church funds left at least two suicide notes before killing himself last December.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's report the Rev. James Csaszar denied sexual contact with any child or adult.
The Columbus Dispatch reports a 16-year-old boy denied there was a sexual relationship, but said he felt manipulated and threatened by the priest.
The Catholic Diocese of Columbus says there were inappropriate text messages between the two and referenced a nude photo of the boy.
The state began looking into Csaszar after the diocese learned of the allegations.
Csaszar had been a pastor in the Columbus suburb of New Albany and before that in New Lexington in eastern Ohio.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
