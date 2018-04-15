Cedar Point releases video of test run of new Steel Vengeance co - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cedar Point releases video of test run of new Steel Vengeance coaster

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Thrill seekers are beyond excited for the Steel Vengeance ride to open at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point released a video of a test run. 

The premiere weekend for Steel Vengeance is on May 5.

Cedar Point announces 'Steel Vengeance' roller coaster, tallest and fastest hybrid coaster in the worl

The amusement park said this is the first steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster to stand over 200 feet tall.

The roller coaster is scheduled to debut in this year.

The theme park posted a simulation of the ride as well. 

The coaster reaches a speed of 74 miles-per-hour and the first drop is 200 feet. The ride lasts 150 seconds.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

