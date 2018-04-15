Pendleton County officials search for missing teen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

PENDLETON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Pendleton County emergency management officials are searching for a 15-year-old girl they say is missing.

Sadie Vater was last seen in the 4700 block of Highway 159, Falmouth, Kentucky. She is 5-foot-3 and blonde.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to call 911.

