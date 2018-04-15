'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey passes away at 74

Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader's two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949.Full Story >
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.Full Story >
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez left Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh with a fractured right thumb.Full Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
Rookie Tyler Mahle pitched one-hit ball for six innings, Raisel Iglesias struck out Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Monday for their first...Full Story >
