'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey passes away at 74

(RNN) – R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and decorated Marine, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.

He suffered from pneumonia and passed away due to the complications of the illness.

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin:



It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

He was best known for portraying Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket." That role landed him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. But he also earned fame in films such as "Mississippi Burning," "Prefontaine" and the remake of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Ermey's military career earned him the nickname "The Gunny." He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 - 1972 and climbed to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In retirement, Ermey was awarded the Marine Corps Drill Instructor Ribbon.

Ermey also provided voices for characters in several popular children's shows and movies. He voiced Sergeant Goonther in "The Angry Beavers," Sarge in the "Toy Story" series, General Sims in "Kim Possible," Prison Warden in "SpongeBob SquarePants," and Lt. Ryan in "Rocket Power."

Ermey is survived by his wife, Nila, whom he affectionately referred to as "Mrs. Gunny." The two married in 1975 and raised four children.

