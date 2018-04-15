Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings back savory 3-course meal deals

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back.

From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.

Featured restaurants include but are not limited to:

The Anchor OTR

Banana Leaf Modern Thai

Bella's Restaurant Loveland

Boi Na Braza

Bonefish Grill

Bravo!

Cucina Italiana

BrewRiver GastroPub

Brio Tuscan Grill

Brown Dog Cafe

Butcher and Barrel

The Capital Grille

Chart house

Cinque Ristorante

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Court Street Lobster Bar

Eddie Merlot's

Embers Restaurant

FIRE at RiverCenter

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Golden Lamb Restaurant & Inn

Jag's Steak & Seafood

Kaze OTR

Matt The Miller's Tavern

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

The Melting Pot

The Mercer OTR

Metropole

Mitchell's Fish Market

Moerlein Lager House

Montgomery Inn

Morton's The Steakhouse

The National Exemplar

Palomino

Parkers Blue Ash Tavern

Pompilios

The Presidents Room

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Ruth's Chris Steak house

Seasons 52

Somm Wine Bar

Stone Creek Dining Company

TRIO Bistro

We Olive & Wine Bar

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is sponsored by Maker's Mark, OpenTable and Tito's Handmade Vodka. The limited-time offer gives locals a chance to enjoy fine dining at a considerably reserved cost, a press release states.

For more information, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

