Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings back savory 3-course m - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings back savory 3-course meal deals

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com Source: greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back.

From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.

Featured restaurants include but are not limited to:

  • The Anchor OTR
  • Banana Leaf Modern Thai
  • Bella's Restaurant Loveland
  • Boi Na Braza
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Bravo!
  • Cucina Italiana
  • BrewRiver GastroPub
  • Brio Tuscan Grill
  • Brown Dog Cafe
  • Butcher and Barrel
  • The Capital Grille
  • Chart house
  • Cinque Ristorante
  • Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
  • Court Street Lobster Bar
  • Eddie Merlot's
  • Embers Restaurant
  • FIRE at RiverCenter
  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
  • Golden Lamb Restaurant & Inn
  • Jag's Steak & Seafood
  • Kaze OTR
  • Matt The Miller's Tavern
  • McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
  • The Melting Pot
  • The Mercer OTR
  • Metropole
  • Mitchell's Fish Market
  • Moerlein Lager House
  • Montgomery Inn
  • Morton's The Steakhouse
  • The National Exemplar
  • Palomino
  • Parkers Blue Ash Tavern
  • Pompilios
  • The Presidents Room
  • Primavista
  • Prime Cincinnati
  • Ruth's Chris Steak house
  • Seasons 52
  • Somm Wine Bar
  • Stone Creek Dining Company
  • TRIO Bistro
  • We Olive & Wine Bar

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is sponsored by Maker's Mark, OpenTable and Tito's Handmade Vodka. The limited-time offer gives locals a chance to enjoy fine dining at a considerably reserved cost, a press release states.

For more information, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly