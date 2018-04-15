Rescue urges pet owners to seek help after taking in senior dog with tumor, large mass

A local rescue group is pleading with pet owners to please ask for help before abandoning or neglecting a pet.



The president of Save Our Shelter Dogs Rescue, Lori Wright, said they've taken in six dogs with large tumors within the past year and a half.



Their most recent case is a 12 to 14-year-old dog named Nell. She was found emaciated and tangled in a fence in Clermont County.



Wright said that because of neglect, Nell had a huge open mass on her tail and a three and a half pound tumor on her chest.



Her tail has since been amputated, and the mass has been removed, but Wright hopes others will learn from this situation.

"When Nell came down the hall, I cried. She was the worst I've ever seen.," Wright said. "If you find yourself in a position where you can't financially take care of the dog or even if it's just an inconvenience for you and you no longer care to take care of the dog, reach out to a rescue, reach out to the shelters, and they're all willing to do whatever it takes."

The good news is Wright believes Nell is going to make a full recovery.



The rescue is foster based and is always looking for potential fosters. Wright said the rescue is also accepting donations to cover the cost of Nell's medical care and other canines they take in.

You can learn more on the Save Our Shelters Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.