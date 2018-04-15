Family, friends to gather at funeral for teen trapped in van

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Cincinnati are continuing to investigate why police couldn't find a teenager who got trapped beneath a minivan's rear bench and died at a school parking lot.

Family members and classmates will gather Monday morning for the funeral of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped despite calling 911 twice for help and giving his location.

Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.

An operator who took one of the calls while Plush was trapped and begging for help will return to work Wednesday after being placed on administrative leave.

Cincinnati leaders are calling for a full investigation of the 911 emergency system.

One councilman says questions about what went wrong go beyond just how the 911 dispatchers handled the calls.

