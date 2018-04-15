Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.Full Story >
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"Full Story >
Russia and Britain exchange sharp accusations over the suspected poison gas attack in Syria; the U.S. Navy moves another Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking rangeFull Story >
Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."Full Story >
The winner of last month's $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is a New Jersey resident who moved to the state last summerFull Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
