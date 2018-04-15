LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

7 inmates are dead and 17 inmates are being treated after an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina. 

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, multiple crews responded to an incident on Sunday night that reportedly involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations.

According to SCDC, Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 a.m. following the incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, SCDC says.

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for. SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. 

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. 

