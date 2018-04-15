Legal fees account for more than 20 percent of Trump's 2020 campaign spending

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."Full Story >
A growing number of cities and counties are resisting California's efforts to resist the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, creating a patchwork of positions on how and when local police should help federal deportation agents.
Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags.
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.
"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"
