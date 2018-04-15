Legal fees account for more than 20 percent of Trump's 2020 camp - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Legal fees account for more than 20 percent of Trump's 2020 campaign spending

About $840,000 in payments for "legal consulting" were made to eight firms and the Trump Corporation. (Source: CNN) About $840,000 in payments for "legal consulting" were made to eight firms and the Trump Corporation. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - More than 20 percent of Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign spending has gone to legal fees so far this year.

That's according to the campaign's latest quarterly federal election commission filing.

About $840,000 in payments for "legal consulting" were made to eight firms and the Trump Corporation.

These hefty bills come as the investigation into whether the trump campaign has ties to Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Another legal battle the president faces -- the alleged 2006 affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The campaign spent more than $90,000 dollars to a firm for the attorney representing Trump in the Daniels case.

According to the filings, the Trump campaign raised $10.1 million in the first three months of 2018 and has $28.3 million dollars in the bank.

The consulting firm for Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was the largest single recipient of campaign cash -- totaling one-point-seven million dollars for digital and advertising services.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

