Birthplace of pro football planning for NFL's centennial

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Organizers in Ohio are beginning to plan for the NFL Centennial Celebration in two years.
Officials in Canton haven't yet announced any of the events for the weeklong celebration in the city that's the birthplace of the NFL.
But Pro Football Hall of Fame officials say they expect it will be the biggest gathering in the history of football.
The event is to take place during September 2020 to mark the league's 100th season.
Members of the host committee tell The Repository that they are in the early stages of planning.
The head of the Canton visitors bureau says the event should have a significant economic impact that spreads through northeastern Ohio.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressed the controversial comments he made following Friday's teacher rally in Frankfort.Full Story >
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressed the controversial comments he made following Friday's teacher rally in Frankfort.Full Story >
A local rescue group is pleading with pet owners to please ask for help before abandoning or neglecting a pet.Full Story >
A local rescue group is pleading with pet owners to please ask for help before abandoning or neglecting a pet.Full Story >
Through her passion for painting, a local artist is giving the family of a fallen hero a handmade creation that'll last a lifetime.Full Story >
Through her passion for painting, a local artist is giving the family of a fallen hero a handmade creation that'll last a lifetime.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back. From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back. From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.Full Story >