Woman crashes into yoga studio, suffers critical injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) - A driver who crashed through the front door of a yoga studio in downtown Cleveland is being treated for critical injuries.
Cleveland police say the Jaws of Life were used to free the woman from the wreckage Sunday morning.
Inner Bliss Yoga Studio says no one was inside the business at the time. They posted a video on Facebook showing the mangled vehicle being pulled out of the building. The studio will remain closed until the entrance can be repaired.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressed the controversial comments he made following Friday's teacher rally in Frankfort.Full Story >
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressed the controversial comments he made following Friday's teacher rally in Frankfort.Full Story >
A local rescue group is pleading with pet owners to please ask for help before abandoning or neglecting a pet.Full Story >
A local rescue group is pleading with pet owners to please ask for help before abandoning or neglecting a pet.Full Story >
Through her passion for painting, a local artist is giving the family of a fallen hero a handmade creation that'll last a lifetime.Full Story >
Through her passion for painting, a local artist is giving the family of a fallen hero a handmade creation that'll last a lifetime.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back. From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back. From Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22, a collection of restaurants in the Tri-State will offer $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus.Full Story >