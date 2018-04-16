Woman dies after being pulled from burning home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An elderly woman has died after being pulled from a burning home in northeastern Ohio.
Officials say the woman was pulled from the Akron home shortly after firefighters arrived Saturday night, but was pronounced dead early Sunday.
Authorities say a man believed to be her son was also in the home at the time but was unable to get to her. He escaped safely.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
