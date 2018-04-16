Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump

A growing number of cities and counties are resisting California's efforts to resist the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, creating a patchwork of positions on how and when local police should help federal deportation agents.Full Story >
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush appreciates the messages and prayers she is receiving and that she "has been a rock in the face of her failing health."Full Story >
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."Full Story >
Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags.Full Story >
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.Full Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.Full Story >
Legal fees made up more than 20 percent of Trump's campaign spending so far this yearFull Story >
Comey's televised remarks, coupled with the release of his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"Full Story >
Russia and Britain exchange sharp accusations over the suspected poison gas attack in Syria; the U.S. Navy moves another Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking rangeFull Story >
Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."Full Story >
The winner of last month's $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is a New Jersey resident who moved to the state last summerFull Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
