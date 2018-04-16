Kentucky Agriculture Department offers wedding contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is offering a $5,000 grand prize package in its wedding contest.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a news release that the Kentucky Proud Weddings Contest is aimed at giving Kentucky Proud businesses a chance at some of the U.S. wedding industry.
The agency launched a website in February for businesses that offer picturesque farm venues for wedding and receptions, foods and beverages, catering, flowers, gifts and other goods and services.
To enter the contest, entrants have to post a qualifying photo or video with the hashtag #KyProudWeddings and tag a Kentucky Proud vendor and/or member through any social media outlet by 11:59 p.m. EDT June 30. Monthly prizes will also be awarded. See the website for more information.
