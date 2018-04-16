3 nominees named for circuit judge vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A panel has nominated three people to potentially fill a vacant circuit court judgeship that serves Madison and Clark counties.
A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says the Judicial Nominating Commission chose attorneys Brandy Oliver Brown of Berea, Heidi Beth Engel of Winchester and Jeffrey M. Walson of Winchester to be considered for the position. The seat became vacant in February when Judge William G. Clouse Jr. retired.
The statement says Brown has served as a district judge for nearly 17 years, Engle has served as a prosecutor for two decades and Walson is a former judge and current attorney at Rowady Hendricks Law.
The governor has 60 days to choose one of the nominees to fill the position.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Council is set to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and vote on a proposal for an FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council is set to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and vote on a proposal for an FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End.Full Story >
We could see light snow or a wintry mix of rain and snow as cold air gushes into the Tri-State to start your work week.Full Story >
We could see light snow or a wintry mix of rain and snow as cold air gushes into the Tri-State to start your work week.Full Story >
By now, you've probably heard about the tragic death of a 16-year-old from Anderson Township.Full Story >
By now, you've probably heard about the tragic death of a 16-year-old from Anderson Township.Full Story >
Miami University will be handing out early copies of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Wil Haygood's newest work to students who will hear him speak at the college's 2018 convocation.Full Story >
Miami University will be handing out early copies of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Wil Haygood's newest work to students who will hear him speak at the college's 2018 convocation.Full Story >
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >
For Mount Saint Joseph senior pitcher Wyatt Myers, being back in the dugout with his teammates was a place he never thought he’d be again.Full Story >