Funeral service Monday for Kyle Plush

Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.Full Story >
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.Full Story >
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.Full Story >
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.Full Story >
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.Full Story >
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.Full Story >
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department task force seized more than half a million dollars’ worth of counterfeit makeup from the city's fashion district on Thursday night.Full Story >
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department task force seized more than half a million dollars’ worth of counterfeit makeup from the city's fashion district on Thursday night.Full Story >
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.Full Story >
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.Full Story >