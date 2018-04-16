Funeral service Monday for Kyle Plush

The funeral service will be held Monday morning for the 16-year-old Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming pinned in his family's mini-van.

A mass for Kyle Plush will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive.

Mourners stood in the rain Sunday to pay their respects to the sophomore and attend his visitation. The larger-than-expected turnout prompted his family to extend the hours.

Kyle's family says he will be remembered for being funny, smart and positive. They described him as a born leader with incredible potential who always lit up a room with his personality.

Kyle died Tuesday due to "asphyxiation due to chest compression" after becoming pinned by a folding seat in a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan, authorities have said. At the time, he was trying to grab his tennis equipment from the back of the vehicle.

At least three investigations are underway to try to determine what went wrong, and why two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County deputy sheriff who responded to Kyle's first 911 call did not find him and why a Cincinnati dispatcher did not relay information from Kyle's second 911 call, which had details about the make of the vehicle he was in and his location.

The dispatcher who took Kyle's second 911 call said she did not hear it, a police report shows.

His mother called 911 about five hours later when her son did not return home, and then his father found him dead inside the van in the school's parking lot.

