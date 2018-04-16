Cincinnati City Council to hold special meeting, vote on FC Cincinnati stadium funding plan

Rendering of a proposed FC Cincinnati stadium for the West End. (File)

Cincinnati City Council is set to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and vote on a proposed funding plan for a 21.000-seat FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End.

They are expected to gather at 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 801 Plum Street.

Mayor John Cranley called for the meeting.

The ordinance will also be discussed in the Budget and Finance Committee at 1 p.m.

The vote would come just ahead of Tuesday's Major League Soccer board of governors meeting in New York City.

MLS has twice delayed awarding the next round of franchises.

FC Cincinnati is in competition with Sacramento and Detroit. Nashville received a franchise in December.

If passed and MLS awards a franchise to FC Cincinnati, the city would spend $33.8 million for roads and other infrastructure for the stadium.

Funds would come from a variety of sources including the Downtown/Over-the-Rhine East TIF district, the sale of the Blue Ash Airport, the city's portion of the Hamilton County hotel tax and the city's capital fund.

