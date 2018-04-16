Driver charged with 7th OVI

A Brown County man was charged with his 7th OVI over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William Burson, 38, blew .127 on a breath test to measure his level of alcohol intoxication late Sunday, the patrol's Batavia post said in a prepared statement. That's over Ohio's limit of 0.08 to drive.

A trooper said he stopped Burson's vehicle after Burson failed to use a turn signal on Ohio 32 in Clermont County's Union Township just before 11 p.m.

Burson "displayed signs of impairment" and was arrested on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the statement reads.

He has six prior OVI conviction: four in Brown County and one each in Hamilton and Clermont counties, according to the state patrol.

Burson was booked into the Clermont County jail and is scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday.

