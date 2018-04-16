Driver charged with 7th OVI - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver charged with 7th OVI

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
William Burson (Provided by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office) William Burson (Provided by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A Brown County man was charged with his 7th OVI over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William Burson, 38, blew .127 on a breath test to measure his level of alcohol intoxication late Sunday, the patrol's Batavia post said in a prepared statement. That's over Ohio's limit of 0.08 to drive.

A trooper said he stopped Burson's vehicle after Burson failed to use a turn signal on Ohio 32 in Clermont County's Union Township just before 11 p.m. 

Burson "displayed signs of impairment" and was arrested on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the statement reads.

He has six prior OVI conviction: four in Brown County and one each in Hamilton and Clermont counties, according to the state patrol.

Burson was booked into the Clermont County jail and is scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday.

