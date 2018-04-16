Minnesota firehouse opens doors during blizzard for prom

Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.Full Story >
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.
A lightning struck a tree nearby Saturday morning, killing 15 ewes and 16 lambs.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on Syria
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topic
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trust
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"
