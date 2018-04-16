Sleeping college student killed in own bed by stray bullet - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sleeping college student killed in own bed by stray bullet

The family desperately wants police to find the person responsible for 24-year-old Kindrea Brown's death. (Source: Family photos/KSHB/CNN) The family desperately wants police to find the person responsible for 24-year-old Kindrea Brown's death. (Source: Family photos/KSHB/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/CNN) – When a mother went to wake her youngest daughter up for work, she made the devastating discovery that the 24-year-old had been shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Janet Brown says she couldn’t get her daughter, 24-year-old Kindrea Brown, to wake up Saturday morning.

"I get her up every morning and mess with her before she go to work. So, I went back to wake her up, and she didn't wake up. I couldn't get her up. She didn't respond to me anymore,” Janet Brown said.

Immediately, the mother remembered hearing gunfire near the family home the night before.

"I heard gunshots. That's all I heard. We checked, laid back down,” Janet Brown said.

She had no idea Kindrea, who was asleep in her bed, had been shot.

Kindrea’s mother says her daughter was studying to become a physical therapist and loved caring for her nieces and nephews.

"The only thing she did was work, church… college and home. She was getting ready to start her internship to become a physical therapist,” Janet Brown said.

Other family members remember the 24-year-old as “genuine, loving and humble.”

The family desperately wants police to find the person responsible for Kindrea’s death, saying they want to help not only her but also the countless other victims of gun violence.

"It's the time we're living in. That's all you hear is somebody innocent losing their life. For what? Kindrea never bothered anyone,” Janet Brown said.

No suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kansas City police.

Copyright 2018 KSHB, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Storm damage reported throughout Virginia

    Storm damage reported throughout Virginia

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:54:24 GMT

    Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.

    Full Story >

    Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.

    Full Story >

  • LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:45:53 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    Full Story >

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    Full Story >

  • How Facebook ads target you

    How Facebook ads target you

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:55:28 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    Full Story >

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly