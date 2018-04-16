Sleeping college student killed in own bed by stray bullet

The family desperately wants police to find the person responsible for 24-year-old Kindrea Brown's death. (Source: Family photos/KSHB/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/CNN) – When a mother went to wake her youngest daughter up for work, she made the devastating discovery that the 24-year-old had been shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Janet Brown says she couldn’t get her daughter, 24-year-old Kindrea Brown, to wake up Saturday morning.

"I get her up every morning and mess with her before she go to work. So, I went back to wake her up, and she didn't wake up. I couldn't get her up. She didn't respond to me anymore,” Janet Brown said.

Immediately, the mother remembered hearing gunfire near the family home the night before.

"I heard gunshots. That's all I heard. We checked, laid back down,” Janet Brown said.

She had no idea Kindrea, who was asleep in her bed, had been shot.

Kindrea’s mother says her daughter was studying to become a physical therapist and loved caring for her nieces and nephews.

"The only thing she did was work, church… college and home. She was getting ready to start her internship to become a physical therapist,” Janet Brown said.

Other family members remember the 24-year-old as “genuine, loving and humble.”

The family desperately wants police to find the person responsible for Kindrea’s death, saying they want to help not only her but also the countless other victims of gun violence.

"It's the time we're living in. That's all you hear is somebody innocent losing their life. For what? Kindrea never bothered anyone,” Janet Brown said.

No suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kansas City police.

