Sleeping college student killed in own bed by stray bullet

Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.Full Story >
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.Full Story >
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.Full Story >
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.Full Story >
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.Full Story >
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.Full Story >
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."Full Story >
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."Full Story >
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.Full Story >
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.Full Story >