Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

(AP Photo/David Becker, File). In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File). In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

Investigators with the news program found that between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017, the Las Vegas airline experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents, including aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

Early attempts to secure comment from Allegiant were unsuccessful Monday.

Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co. are plunging 13 percent before the opening bell.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News in the airline industryAviation newsMore>>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:09:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    Full Story >

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    Full Story >

  • Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from work over tantrum

    Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from work over tantrum

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:08:38 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:59:01 GMT
    Korean Air Lines says it has suspended one of its chairman's daughters from work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering a police investigation and public outrage.Full Story >
    Korean Air Lines says it has suspended one of its chairman's daughters from work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering a police investigation and public outrage.Full Story >

  • Crash kills 257 in Algeria's deadliest aviation disaster

    Crash kills 257 in Algeria's deadliest aviation disaster

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 08:44:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 08:55:37 GMT
    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    Full Story >

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly