Bevin official resigns, joins Kentucky Board of Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin's secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.
Hal Heiner announced his resignation in a news release on Monday. The Louisville businessman was one of Bevin's GOP primary opponents in 2015. He has worked in the Bevin administration since December 2015.
Heiner was one of seven new appointments Bevin made to the state Board of Education on Monday. They include Amanda Stamper, Bevin's former communications director who is now the public relations director for Anthem Inc.
Heiner called his time at the cabinet the highlight of his career. He said he plans to use his new role to help improve test scores and other academic achievement indicators.
