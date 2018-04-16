Congressional retirements could sink GOP - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Congressional retirements could sink GOP under midterm 'blue wave'

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-WI, announced last week that he will not seek re-election. He is one of about 40 bowing out of public life. (Source: CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-WI, announced last week that he will not seek re-election. He is one of about 40 bowing out of public life. (Source: CNN)

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • Ryan's departure sparks unrest, GOP fears losing House

    Ryan's departure sparks unrest, GOP fears losing House

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-04-13 09:49:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who announced yesterday he will not run for re-election, holds his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Ryan was asked to reflect on his t...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who announced yesterday he will not run for re-election, holds his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Ryan was asked to reflect on his t...
    Republicans are bracing for the political fallout after the surprise retirement announcement from House Speaker Paul Ryan.Full Story >
    Republicans are bracing for the political fallout after the surprise retirement announcement from House Speaker Paul Ryan.Full Story >

(RNN) – A bevy of retirements in the House and Senate may makes the 2018 midterms more competitive.

While incumbents are hard to beat, 57 of them in Congress are not seeking re-election, according to Ballotpedia. Of those, nearly 40 are dropping out of public life altogether, while the others are seeking further political office.

Of the 57, 40 are Republicans.

The political site FiveThirtyEight shows Democrats slightly ahead in an composite of polls of a generic ballot, which asks which party voters would support in an election.

Another factor that may spell trouble for the GOP: The incumbent president’s party tends to fare poorly in the midterms.

Experts said such a turn of events is particularly pronounced when the president’s approval rating is below water, as Trump’s has been throughout his presidency.

As of the week of April 2-8, Trump’s approval rating remained at 41 percent, with 54 percent disapproving of the job he is doing as president, according to Gallup. At no time has it rose above 50 percent, though it reached the crest – 45 percent – the week after his inauguration.

Trump’s approvals sunk to 35 percent four times during his presidency.

When the president's job approval rating is under 50 percent, “the party in the White House has lost, on average, 40 House seats and five Senate seats,” according to the Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan newsletter that analyzes national elections, campaigns and political trends.

In addition, 43 percent strongly disapprove of the president, according to the latest NBC/Wall Street poll, which may compel these people to vote in the midterms.

As of Friday, there are 44 more Republicans in the House than Democrats. In the Senate, the GOP advantage is slimmer, with 51 Republicans, 47 Democrats and two independents that caucus with the Democrats.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:38:46 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:53:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    Full Story >

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Trump's personal attorney arrives at courthouse

    The Latest: Trump's personal attorney arrives at courthouse

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:53:02 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.Full Story >
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.Full Story >

  • Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump

    Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:58:24 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:50:12 GMT
    (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, former FBI director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network....(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, former FBI director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network....

    Comey's televised remarks, coupled with the release of his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices.

    Full Story >

    Comey's televised remarks, coupled with the release of his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly