Beshear releases tax returns, asks other officials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General has released his 2017 tax returns and asked all of the state's constitutional officers to do the same.
Beshear released his tax returns Monday morning along with a copy of his annual financial disclosure form. It shows he earned more than $118,000 in 2017, paid more than $12,000 in taxes and donated $2,902 to charity. His financial disclosure form shows he owns stock in US Bank and Microsoft. His only debts are a home mortgage and a student loan.
Beshear is a potential candidate for governor in 2019. He has frequently criticized Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and has sued him several times over his use of executive orders.
Bevin asked for more time to file his financial disclosures. He has declined to release his tax returns.
