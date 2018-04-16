Taxing times: Getting through Tax Day with a smile

Good news: You can file for an extension.

(RNN) – If you haven’t done your taxes yet, things are about to get real.

The deadline is Tuesday at midnight, either to put your return in the mail or to hit “send” in your tax software.

If you’ve waited this long, you’re either lazy, really busy or owe money.

So, even though it’s crunch time, take a minute to smile, take a deep breath and make that final push to Tax Day 2018.

First, make sure you understand the basics.

Do you have any deductions you can claim?

Tax day is coming April 17...time for a laugh before we give Uncle some money.. pic.twitter.com/fQks2uhUj8 — Blackhawk (@starflyergl) April 14, 2018

Some things can be claimed, but others can’t.

Ask questions if you’re not sure.

If you get upset at any point, think pleasant thoughts.

It’s not always a good idea to get help from a relative.

Consult the IRS if you find out you need to write a really big check to Uncle Sam.

Dang. Then, how do I make my payment? Can I send one check for a hundred million and a second for the balance. #irs #taxday pic.twitter.com/0Vx7kePniA — SharpestJim™ (@SharpestJim) April 15, 2018

But if you’re getting a return, let the good times roll.

