Kentucky health agency recommending hepatitis A vaccination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
Acting Commissioner Jeffrey Howard says hepatitis A is preventable by vaccine.
The affected counties are Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd. The department says 214 cases have been reported in the Jefferson County area, while the other counties each have reported five or more cases. The total number of cases associated with the outbreak is 311. One person has died.
Hepatitis A vaccine is available at local pharmacies and health care providers.
