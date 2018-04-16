Documents: Ketchup in toilet lead babysitter to abuse, cause death of 3-year-old girl

Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.

The court documents filed April 2 shed new light onto the tragic case that left Hannah brain dead according to doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Partin is charged with four counts of endangering children, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of murder, documents say.

MORE: Babysitter pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old girl, remains free on bond

Officials say between March 6 and March 8, Partin caused significant and severe bruising to Hannah's face and ear, chest, and neck under her chin, because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet.

Those documents also say Partin administered corporal punishment and other physical disciplinary measures for the incident. Those actions by Partin, court documents say, resulted in a traumatic brain injury, along with other injuries, and ultimately caused Hannah's death.

Partin is described throughout the documents as being a person who "tried to act as a mother" to Hannah, feeding her, bathing her, doing her laundry, and disciplining her Mondays through Thursdays.

MORE: Babysitter charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl

Partin pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 9 and was released from the Butler County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.

According to a 911 call on March 8, Partin told a county dispatcher Hannah "just passed out" shortly after her father dropped her off around 7 a.m.

First responders found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises on her head and face, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on Hannah's body, according to the sheriff's office.

Partin admitted to striking the toddler and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

Hannah was pronounced dead on March 17.

MORE: Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

Partin is due back in court May 7 and has not publicly commented on the case.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.