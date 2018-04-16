UC board expected to vote on Tuesday to freeze tuition

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.Full Story >
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.Full Story >
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.Full Story >
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.Full Story >
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.Full Story >
