UC board expected to vote on Tuesday to freeze tuition

The University of Cincinnati's Board is expected to vote Tuesday to freeze tuition for the fourth year in a row.

Currently, in-state, undergraduate tuition at UC stands at $11,000 per year and has been set at that level since the 2014-15 academic year.

"In line with our commitment of affordability to our students and their families, the proposed fee schedules reflect the fourth year of no increase for our undergraduate, graduate, and law students," a document from the board states.

The fee schedules incorporate the following recommendations:

No increase to undergraduate tuition for both resident and non-resident students on the Uptown campus for the fourth year in a row.

No increase to undergraduate tuition for both resident and non-resident students on the UC Blue Ash and UC Clermont campuses for the fourth year in a row.

No increase in graduate tuition for both resident and non-resident students for the fourth year in a row.

No increase for law student tuition for both resident and non-resident students for the fourth year in a row.

No further changes to the previously approved rate increases for College of Medicine or College of Pharmacy.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.