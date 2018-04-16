Driver sentenced to 7.5 years in crash that killed twin toddlers, grandfather

A 24-year-old driver who admitted to being distracted by her cell phone before a crash that killed twin toddlers and their grandfather was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Jessica Hood will also serve five years probation once she is released from prison.

Hood pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in March, almost three years to the day since her vehicle hit a group of pedestrians.

Hood was distracted as she drove 1,000 feet for 14 to 16 seconds and veered off Weaver Road. She never even saw people walking on the sidewalk, officials said.

Charles Napier, 52, and his 28-year-old daughter were each pulling wagons carrying three children, Ethan and twins Samantha May and Sean. Napier and the twins died at the scene.

Napier’s daughter and the third child were injured.

After repeatedly denying using her cell phone at the time of the crash, Hood admitted guilt in March, officials said.

“At the time of her plea, she told the Court that she was distracted because she was looking at her phone, attempting to plug in her auxiliary cord and change the music from a CD to her phone,” read a press release from Florence Police Chief John McDermond and Commonwealth Attorney Linda Tally Smith.

The FBI assisted the Boone County Sheriff’s office in gathering cell phone data evidence.

