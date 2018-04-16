Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

Allegations of murder, drug deals, and sex acts on stage are prompting Cincinnati police to fight for a local nightclub to lose its liquor license.Full Story >
We could see light snow or a wintry mix of rain and snow as cold air gushes into the Tri-State to start your work week.Full Story >
The Reds losing streak is over.Full Story >
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.Full Story >
Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader's two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949.Full Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againFull Story >
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicFull Story >
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustFull Story >
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"Full Story >
